142 Bn Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organizes yoga session on National Sports Day

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: On the occasion of National Sports Day, on Sunday, the 142 Bn CRPF organized a Yoga Session at the unit headquarters. The event witnessed active participation from members of Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari, Golaghat, along with officers, SOs, and jawans of the battalion.

The session was inaugurated by Mohinder Kumar, Commandant, 142 Bn CRPF, who highlighted the importance of yoga in promoting physical fitness, mental well-being, and discipline among the force personnel. He also encouraged all ranks to adopt yoga as a part of their daily routine for a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

The programme concluded with enthusiastic participation and a collective pledge to continue practicing yoga as a means of enhancing overall wellness.

