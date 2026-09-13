Assam: CRPF’s 175 Battalion Conducts Computer Training for Underprivileged Students in Rani

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The 175 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Rani in Kamrup organised a one-month computer training programme for economically weaker students of the local area under its Civic Action Programme on Friday.

The training programme, conducted from August 13 to September 12, was formally concluded on Saturday by NKK Prasad, Commandant, 175 Battalion, CRPF.

As part of the initiative, 25 students from the Rani area were provided intensive computer training by instructors from M/s Morph, under the guidance of the 175 Battalion. The training covered basic computer skills, MS Office, MS Excel, DTP, and other important software applications.

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