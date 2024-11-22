KVK Dibrugarh Hosts Field Day on Numoli Paddy Performance Under AAU's Double Cropping Program

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: A successful field day on the performance of Numoli paddy under the programme of promotion of double cropping of Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, was conducted at Panimiri gaon under the Barbaruah development block of Dibrugarh district by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra Dibrugarh.

During this field day, large numbers of farmers, including both beneficiary and non-beneficiary fellow farmers of Panimiri gaon, noticed the performance of Numoli paddy on the demonstration field itself.

They also actively participated in the mega harvesting programme of this paddy crop in the presence of several dignitaries, which included Senior Scientist and Head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra Dibrugarh Dr. Hemchandra Saikia, District Agricultural Officer Incharge Dibrugarh Manalisha Gogoi, Nodal Officer Mrs. Chayanika Thakuria, Horticulture Specialist Sharmistha Borgohain, Gaon Pradhan Mihir Kumar Mili, Group Leader Babuaram Taye, and Basanta Mili.

Manalisha Gogoi urged farmers to avail themselves of the benefit of the paddy procurement centre of Dibrugarh district. All the participating farmers expressed their happiness after seeing and realizing the encouraging growth and health of Numoli paddy.

Addressing the interaction programme of field day on the demonstration of Numoli Paddy under the double cropping programme senior scientist and head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra Dibrugarh, Dr. Hemchandra Saikia, informed the gathering that this double cropping programme implemented in Dibrugarh district was duly guided and supported by Assam Agricultural University Jorhat under the leadership of its Vice-Chancellor Dr. B.C. Deka and Director of Extension Education Dr. Manoranjan Neog, along with a very high-level team of experts.

In order to make the programme a grand success, the Agricultural Technology Application and Research Institute Zone VI Guwahati office provided due financial support.

Under this programme 40 hectares of area were covered across the district for which all the quality essential inputs, including seeds, fertilizer, and plant protection chemicals, were given free of cost to all the beneficiary farmers.

KVK Dibrugarh also provided timely skill training and need-based agro-advisories to all farmers on a regular basis. While disclosing the result of the scientific crop cutting of Numoli paddy, Dr. Saikia revealed that beneficiary farmers achieved the productivity of 5 to 5.3 tons per hectare due to the effective collective effort of both Krishi Vigyan Kendra Dibrugarh and the participating farmers.

He urged all the farmers to go for improved cultivation of the toria variety TS 67 in the same field on which Numoli paddy was cultivated to make the double cropping programme complete and successful for their due economic development.

Dr. Saikia mentioned that due to the suitable crop duration and high-yielding capacity, the paddy variety Numoli and toria variety TS 67 were recommended by Assam Agricultural University under this double cropping programme.

All the farmers expressed their gratitude to Krishi Vigyan Kendra Dibrugarh for this encouraging intervention, and programme was also witnessed by electronic media, North East Live and DD Assam.

Altogether, 60 participants, including both men and women farmers, participated in the programme.

Also Read: Assam: Detained Bangladeshi escapes from Silchar Medical College

Also watch: