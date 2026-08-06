Assam: Culvert on Rajabari-Kuruwabahi road poses serious risk in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A damaged culvert on the paved road connecting Rajabari on National Highway 37 to Kuruwabahi Tini Ali via the greater Kuruwabahi area in Bokakhat Co-District has become a major safety concern. The 9-kilometre road links Rajabari with NH-37 again at Kuruwabahi Tini Ali.

The culvert, built over the Tinsuti Jan (stream), has suffered severe damage, with the concrete portion on its western side breaking away and exposing steel reinforcement bars. The protruding rods have already caused several minor and major accidents. Locals fear that the damaged section could collapse at any time.

In addition, several large potholes have formed on the road immediately after the culvert, making travel even more hazardous. Despite the poor condition persisting for over a year, the Public Works Department has not taken any steps to repair the damaged culvert or restore the road.

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