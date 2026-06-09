DMC launches eviction drive, dismantles culvert to tackle chronic waterlogging in Dibrugarh

Civic body clears encroachments in Chiring Chapori and Milan Nagar, dismantles culvert near Tea County Hotel to tackle chronic waterlogging at Chowkidinghee Chariali.

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) on Monday carried out an eviction drive in the Chiring Chapori and Milan Nagar areas as part of its ongoing efforts to remove encroachments and improve civic infrastructure within the town.

Simultaneously, the civic body initiated the dismantling of a culvert located at the entrance of the Tea County Hotel. The move has been undertaken to address the longstanding waterlogging problem at Chowkidinghee Chariali, one of the city’s busiest traffic intersections.

According to DMC officials, the existing drainage structure had been identified as a major factor contributing to the accumulation of stagnant water in the area, particularly during rainfall. The removal and subsequent redesign of the culvert are expected to facilitate better drainage and improve the flow of stormwater.

The action follows repeated complaints from locals regarding the persistent presence of stagnant water on the stretch connecting Chowkidinghee Chariali to Convoy Road. Residents alleged that water remains accumulated at the location throughout the year, creating unhygienic conditions and posing health concerns.

Many commuters and residents have expressed concern over the foul-smelling and polluted water, claiming that contact with it often causes skin irritation and discomfort.

Speaking to reporters, DMC Commissioner I/c Novas Das said that some individuals had established multiple roadside stalls and were renting them out to workers brought from outside the state, including from Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

According to Das, the issue is being portrayed as one involving poor vendors losing their livelihood, whereas the actual beneficiaries are allegedly individuals who have profited from the unauthorised occupation of public land. He emphasised that the municipal administration’s actions were aimed at removing illegal encroachments and reclaiming public spaces.

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