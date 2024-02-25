Assam: Cyber criminals arrested from Doboka in Nagaon for siphoning off Rs 3 lakh

PATHSALA: In a successful operation against cyber crime, a team of Bajali police arrested three cyber criminals in Nagaon’s Doboka for siphoning off Rs 3,41,700 from a person’s bank account in Bajali. Upon receiving the report and the whereabouts of the criminals, a team of Bajali police landed in Doboka and launched a search operation during which the trio was arrested.

The arrested persons have been identified as Noor Ahmed Borbhuyan (28), Fayaz Ahmed (24) of Nagaon district and Minajuddin Laskar (28) of Hojai district. As per reports, the criminals had siphoned off Rs. 3,41,700 from the bank account of Kanak Chandra Das, a resident of Chauliabari village in Bajali. Based on the case of Kanak Chandra Das, Bajali police had earlier arrested two criminals identified as Abdul Hai Mazarbhuyan and Billal Ahmed.

The police seized the cash as well as mobile phones and anonymous ATM card bank accounts from the culprits, Bajali Additional Superintendent of Police Trinayan Bhuiyan said.

