Birth anniversary of Swami Pranavananda Maharaj celebrated at Bharat Sevashram Sangha Hindu Milan Mandir in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: The 129th birth anniversary of Swami Pranavananda Maharaj was organized in Bharat Sevashram Sangha Hindu Milan Mandir in Dibrugarh on Saturday. In connection with the celebration, Dibrugarh Bharat Sevashram Sangha Hindu Milan Mandir awarded ‘Manav Ratna’ to Drishti Netralaya director Dr Ramesh Kumar Agarwal.

“This year we have celebrated 129th birth anniversary of Swami Pranavananda Maharaj. We have awarded ‘Manav Ratna’ to Dr Ramesh Kumar Agarwal. Every year we give ‘Manav Ratna’ award to those persons who have immensely contributed for the society,” said Shymal Chakraborty, a member of the organisation.

He said, “Like every year, this year we have distributed clothes to poor people. With all traditional rituals we have celebrated the birh annivesary of Swami Pranavananda Maharaj.” Swami Pravanandaji Maharaj founded the Ashram in 1917. The sole aim is to awaken Hindu consciousness and protect Hinduism.

Also Read: Memorandum of Understanding between Bodoland Territorial Region and Vyomika Space Academy signed

Also Watch: