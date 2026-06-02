Assam: Cyclonic Storm Kills Youth, Causes Widespread Damage in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A 22-year-old youth lost his life after a powerful cyclonic storm struck Lahowal in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Sunday night, causing extensive damage to property and uprooting several trees in the area. The deceased has been identified as Sanjoy Tanti, a resident of Lahowal. According to reports, a massive tree was uprooted during the storm and crashed onto his residence, severely damaging the house. Family members and locals immediately rushed Tanti to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. The cyclonic storm, accompanied by strong winds and heavy rainfall, affected several parts of Dibrugarh district, leading to the uprooting of trees and disruption of normal life. Locals reported significant damage to houses, electric lines, and other infrastructure in some areas.

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