JCI Alumni Club Dibrugarh Holds ‘GENESIS’ Installation Ceremony, Launches Cold Coffin Project

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The JCI Alumni Club, Dibrugarh, began a new chapter with the installation ceremony ‘GENESIS,’ symbolising the beginning of a new legacy of fellowship, service, family bonding, and community impact in the region. Adding another historic milestone, for the first time in the history of JCI Alumni Club Zone 25, the prestigious title of ‘Patron Member’ was conferred upon Jyoti Prasad Kanoi, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to society, unwavering support for community welfare initiatives, and commitment to the ideals of the JCI Alumni movement. One of the most significant highlights of the evening was the launch of the Cold Coffin Project, a noble humanitarian initiative aimed at making cold coffin facilities available across various cities of the North East.

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