Cyclonic storm hits Goalpara, uproots trees and disrupts power supply

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: A cyclonic storm on Sunday morning caused damages in several parts of the Goalpara district. The storm uprooted small and big trees in and around the areas of Eidgah field, Bhalukdubi, Borpahar, etc. As a result of the storm, a tree fell upon a standing bike at Boro Bazar and a signboard upon a car outside the V2 shopping mall in the town. No casualties were reported from the incidents.

Many parts of Lakhipur, Matia, and Dudhnoi also reported similar incidents of trees falling and minor damages. The trees that were uprooted in the Eidgah area of the town resulted in the damage of four electric posts and totally disrupted the power supply in the town. The electricity supply was also stopped at Agia after a transformer was damaged.

