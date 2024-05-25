‘Plant betel leaf in 1,000 sqft and earn Rs 36,000 per month’: A reputed horticulturist of Darrang district developed unique idea for betel leaf farming in state

MANGALDAI: “Initiate betel leaf cultivation adopting a scientific technique in a plot of land measuring 1000 square feet with a total investment of Rs. 1.5 lakhs and start earning an whopping amount of Rs 36,000 per month from six months onwards upto next twenty years’ ! Though it sounds unbelievable, but a reputed horticulturist of Sipajhar in Darrang district with his experience of last twenty years in the field has developed this unique idea thereby bringing a high hope for the betel leaf farming in the state.

The betel nut and the betel leaf are not only the integral part of Assamese tradition, custom and socio cultural practices since the time immemorial, but it also contributes to the rural economy. In earlier days most of the rural households in Assam were decorated with an orchard of betel leaf and betel nut. But with the changing situations, due to various socio environmental factors and decrease of the land areas, the farming of betel leaf and betel nut has been facing serious threats making an adverse effect on the economy too.

Florist and Horticulturist of repute Hiranya Nath of Sipajhar in Darrang district keeping all in mind, has developed an innovative scientific technique for betel leaf farming which has resulted a fruitful commercial outcome. Hiranya Nath - a recipient of the best horticulturist award instituted by the State Agriculture department and also an alumnus of Cotton College has come up with the idea of ‘Poly Green House Organic Betel leaf farming’ nearly two years back and then applied it in the campus of his nursery namely ‘Florica’ at Balipara village of Sipajhar to experience the actual outcome. The idea turned out to be very effective in reality, giving an opportunity of earning around Rs 36,000 per month for next 6/7 years from an area less than one thousand square feet against an estimated total investment of Rs 1.5 lakh. The period of outcome will be for over 20 years if the green house is under a GI made structure with an additional estimated initial of Rs 1.5 lakh.

“The idea came to my mind in the year 2022 when the farming products of our area were badly damaged by severe floods. However it was not easy to capitalize in reality. Yet, I kept on experimenting and developed an artificial betel nut tree using bamboo, plastic (PVC) pipe and coconut fibers as wrappers. The plastic portion is kept beneath the earth because of its anti spoiling strength while the bamboo wrapped under coconut fiber fitted in the plastic pipe help the plant creep along” said highly optimistic Hiranya Nath while talking to ‘The Sentinel’ at his nursery during a daylong workshop organized recently.

“Poly shade nets in the structure regulate the temperature in the atmosphere and also protect it from rains, fog etc which otherwise can cause damage to the growing plants. In such an environment, the leaves grow bigger and dark green in colour to draw the attention of the consumers. The practice is free from chemicals except in some cases where anti ant powder is mixed with cow dung mixed soil only at the time of plantation.

On the other hand, to protect the growing plants from the attack of fungus and insects, mostly on the rear sides of the leaves, a spraying herbal mixture made of cow urine , ‘Pasotia’ (Chinese chastetree) leaves and ‘Neem’ leaves are used,” added Hiranya Nath.

Talking on his unique initiative he said that one structure of around 9500 square feet area with 150 plants can easily yield a monthly income of Rs 36,000 from the sixth month of plantation for years to come till the structure stands. Thus three similar structures in one katha of land can yield not less than Rs 1,00,000 in a month.

Hiranya Nath who once was a known artiste for the erstwhile Assamese daily ‘Ajir Batori’ is highly interested to spread this idea among the interested younger generation to create an awareness on betel leaf farming. He has already organized workshops in his nursery.

Also Read: Assam: Dibrugarh police arrested a drug trafficker with heroin

Also watch: