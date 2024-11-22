Assam: Darrang honoured with the Best District Award in Fishery sector

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Synchronizing with the worldwide celebration of ‘World Fisheries Day,’ Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy Rajiv Ranjan Singh today has given away the ‘Best District’ award in the fishery sector to Darrang district in an August function organized at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan, Chanakyapuri, in Delhi on November 21. District Fishery Development Officer (DFDO) of Darrang Bipul Khataniar received the award in the presence of Ministers of State George Kurian and S.P.Singh Baghel, Union Fishery Secretary, Deputy Director of General, ICAR, Chief Executive Officer, NFDB and Ambassadors of more than twenty countries.

Mention may be made that Darrang district has been selected for the Best District award in the fishery sector under the Himalayan and North East state category by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, government of India. The Government of India has declared four awards for the best district in the fishery sector this year: Best Marine District, Best Inland District, Best Himalayan and North Eastern District, and Best District in Union Territories. District Fishery Development Officer (DFDO) Darrang Bipul Khataniar will acknowledge this prestigious award at the celebration of World Fisheries Day in New Delhi on November 21.

This prestigious national award is not only the Darrang-Udalguri Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, Mangaldai legislator Basanta Das, and District Commissioner Parag Kumar Kakaty have congratulated all fish farmers, fishermen, fish traders, and fishery community groups and the teamwork of the District Fishery Department and the District Administration of Darrang and termed it as the testament of their synchronized hardwork.

