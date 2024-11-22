Assam: Cultural Procession Honors Lachit Barphukan with 8-Foot Statue from Sootea to Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A cultural procession was taken out from Sootea to Jamugurihat along with an eight-foot-high statue of Lachit Barphukan today. It is to be mentioned here that under the aegis of young entrepreneur Niraj Nishim Hazarika, an eight-foot-high statue of Lachit Barphukan will be installed at the complex of Kanyaka Marketing Society premises located at Shantipur here on November 24 on the auspicious occasion of Lachit Divas. The procession was taken out from the residence of Manjit Hazarika, an artisan of Sootea, and proceeded to Jamugurihat through Kacharigaon, Hajarimal, Khanaguri, Nagsankar, Kusumtola, etc., on NH 15 today. The statue was installed inside the Kanyaka Marketing Society amid religious rituals that will be unveiled on November 24. Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika attended the programme and praised the initiative of the young entrepreneur Niraj Nishim Hazarika. A good number of people participated in the procession.

