Darrang District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey inspects paddy purchasing market

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Taking a serious note on the ongoing alleged irregularities and anomalies in purchasing of paddy in Kharupetia by a section of traders District Commissioner, Darrang, Munindra Nath Ngatey visited Kharupetia area to take stock of the situation. Accompanied by the concerned senior officials of the district administration and the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department, District Commissioner Ngatey visited the paddy wholesale market and tried to know the issues relating to the paddy purchasing process by the government agencies and the local traders. He interacted with the farmers, traders, officials of the government Paddy Procurement Centers (PPC) separately and tried to find out the facts. The quality of the paddy including its moisture content as specified by the FCI were also checked by him.

Later talking to the media persons, District Commissioner Ngatey said, “Due to relatively 5/6 percent higher moisture content against the content percentage fixed by the FCI, the paddy of that quality in the market can’t be purchased at the government sponsored MSP. However, we would bring the matter immediately to the notice of the Chief Secretary and accordingly will follow his instructions for a best possible means of paddy procurement keeping in mind the best interest of the local farmers free from any interventions of the vested interest circle.”

Also Read: State-Level Quiz Competition on 'Pragyar Anweshan' Organized by 'Sanskriti Sangrakshan aru Bikash Kendra, Asom' and 'Sanskrit Bharati, Darrang' on June 8

Also Watch: