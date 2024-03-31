Assam: Darrang Police arrested VDP secretary for collecting money on false promises

MANGALDAI: Darrang Police on Saturday has arrested a VDP secretary for collecting money in the name a police officer from suspected money lenders on false promises of giving safeguard from being arrested. Musaraf Ali, the accused VDP secretary of No 2 Chikonmati village under Dalgaon Police Station allegedly demanded and a collected an amount of rupees one lakh from two suspected money lenders namely Jillul Hoque and Hilaluddin of the village in the name of Darrang Superintendent of Police on false promises of excluding their names from the list of money lenders. A case has been registered in this regard on the basis of an FIR lodged by one Nur Islam. The accused VDP secretary was later remanded to judicial custody through the court. This has been confirmed by Darrang Superintendent of Police, Prakash Sonowal.

