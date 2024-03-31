Assam: Process of allotment of election symbols done in Golaghat District

GOLAGHAT: On Saturday, the process of allotting election symbols of the candidates who had filed their nomination papers for the No. 10 Kaziranga Parliamentary Constituency was carried out in the conference hall of the Office of the District Election Officer, Golaghat. Earlier, nominations of 11 candidates for the No. 10 Kaziranga Parliamentary Constituency have already been accepted at the end of the scrutiny process. Today, in the presence of candidates and representatives, the Returning Officer of Kaziranga Parliamentary Constituency Dr P Uday Praveen announced the symbols allotted in the names of the candidates for the upcoming election. He also addressed various queries of the candidates and representatives of the parliamentary constituency and also informed them about other rules for election.

