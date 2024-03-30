Assam: Two-cornered fight in Udalguri-Darrang Lok Sabha seat

TANGLA: With the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls round the corner, Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and Indian National Congress (INC) have projected their candidates for the Udalguri-Darrang Lok Sabha seat.

While the BJP have fielded incumbent Mangaldoi Lok Sabha MP, Dilip Saikia, BPF have projected Kalaigaon MLA and veteran politician, Durga Das Boro while Indian National Congress (INC) being part of 15 party United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA) whose ally include AJP, Raijor Dal, CPI(M), NCP, AAP have projected former two times parliamentarian, Madhab Chandra Rajbongshi.

In the Udalguri-Darrang Lok Sabha seat there is most likely to be a two corner fight between the incumbent Mangaldoi Lok Sabha MP from BJP ,Dilip Saikia who is contesting from BJP and former Asom Gana Parishad strongman and currently Kalaigaon MLA from BPF, Durga Das Boro who is projected by BPF and is backed by perfume baron Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) which banks on vote bank of Bengali speaking religious minority voters of Mangaldoi and Dalgaon LAC.

BPF supremo Hagrama Mohillary have also asserted that the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) will support BPF in the Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha seat in Assam. After delimitation the newly-carved out Udalguri-Darrang HPC have encompassed 11 Legislative Assembly constituencies namely Rangia LAC, Kamalpur LAC, Tamulpur LAC, Goreswar LAC, Udalguri LAC, Bhergaon LAC, Tangla LAC,Mazbat LAC, Sipajhar LAC, Mangaldai LAC, Dalgaon LAC covering 4 districts. The constituency has a total number voters of 21,87160 comprising 10,99294 males and 10,87847 females .

