Assam: Darrang Police Arrests Four Rhino Poachers with Arms and Ammunition

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: In the continuing prompt and successful operation of Darrang Police against the organized armed gang of rhino poachers, the deep rooted evil design of a gang of poachers have been foiled with the arrest of four poachers alongwith a .303 rifle and ten rounds of live ammunitions. Significantly the three of the four arrested poachers are father, brother and son in relation.

Acting on a ti off, Superintendent of Police of Darrang Prakash Sonowal on Tuesday formed six special units headed by Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Rosy Talukdar, Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) Ima Das, Officer in Charge of Mangaldai Police Station Inspector Mukut Kakati, Town branch in charge Sub Inspector Takar Pegu and Officer in Charge of Dalgaon Police Station under his personal supervision. These special units immediately swung into action and successfully arrested the four poachers while they were gambling in an isolated corner of village Kachomari Sonaripara adjacent to western boundary of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR). The arrested poachers are namely Nur Hussain (60), his brother Abul Hussain (50), son Jafar Ali (20) and another notorious poacher Noor Islam (27) of the same village. During the course of their interrogations, the arrested poachers led the police team to the recovery of one .303 rifle and ten live rounds of ammunitions which were concealed under the earth wrapped with the plastic in a paddy field. The accused also confessed about their evil plan to kill one horned rhinos in ONPTR with the rifle brought from Dimapur in Nagaland. The Police also recovered five numbers of two wheelers, one battery run rickshaw and three mobile handsets were also seized. In this regard Dalgaon Police has registered a case under the provisions of Arms Act while Mangaldai Wildlife Division has also registered a case under the provisions of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Further investigations are on to gather more relevant information and to nab the absconding poachers. Two of the arrested poachers were earlier arrested two times for rhino poaching and are on bail from the court. In the photo arrested rhino poachers namely Nur Hussain, his brother Abul Hussain, son Jafar Ali and Noor Islam are seen alongwith the recovered .303 rifle and the live ammunitions.

