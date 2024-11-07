Assam: Dibrugarh Imposes Restrictions on Chhath Puja at Key River Ghats Due to Rising Brahmaputra Water Levels

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh district administration has imposed restrictions on Chhath Puja celebrations at two major river ghats in the town due to rising water levels in the Brahmaputra river. The affected locations include Mohanaghat and Kachari ghat which faced similar restrictions last year.

Circle Officer of Dibrugarh East Revenue Circle, Samujjwal Borah on Wednesday said that devotees can conduct their celebrations at five designated locations.

“We have authorised five ghats for this year’s Chhath Puja celebrations namely Panchali ghat, Paltan Bazar ghat, Tinkunia ghat, Maijan Thakurbari ghat and Sessa Ghat. Safety remains our top priority,” Borah said.

The district administration has initiated extensive preparations at the approved ghats to ensure a safe and smooth celebration. Workers are actively engaged in cleaning the designated areas and installing safety barricades along the riverbanks to protect devotees during the festivities.

Many devotees are planning to create makeshift arrangements at home this year. Small water-filled ponds will be constructed within residential premises to maintain the sacred rituals of Chhath Puja.

The festival, which traditionally draws thousands of devotees holds deep religious significance. Also known as Dala Chhath or Surya Shashti, this ancient Hindu festival spans four days and is dedicated to worshipping the Sun God, Surya.

Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi in a statement has urged devotees to cooperate with the arrangements and utilize only the authorised ghats for their celebrations, ensuring both religious observance and public safety during the festival.

