Assam: DAST-R FPC, Sanjay Agarwalla extend helping hand to flood-hit farmers

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In a heartening gesture of solidarity with flood-affected farming communities in Upper Assam, DAST-R FPC and noted social worker and businessman from Mangaldai, Sanjay Kumar Agarwalla, have stepped forward to support farmers whose agricultural lands were severely affected by the recent floods.

The initiative, undertaken with the special cooperation of the Mangaldai Nagar Shakha of Vivekananda Kendra, seeks to provide quality paddy seedlings to farmers so that they can resume cultivation despite the extensive damage caused by the floods.

As part of the initiative, high-quality ‘Bahubali’ paddy seeds were sown on eight bighas of land at Mahaliapara in Darrang district with the efforts of DAST-R FPC and Sanjay Kumar Agarwalla. The seedlings were subsequently raised for distribution among flood-affected farmers of Sivasagar.

The prepared seedlings were brought to Sivasagar on September 11, and steps were taken to distribute them among farmers, particularly those cultivating in the Jerenga Pathar and Ailahabi areas, where agricultural activities were badly affected by the floods.

The programme was undertaken under the leadership of Pranjal Saikia, Director of DAST-R and Vice-President of Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.

Noted social worker and cultural activist Saurav Chaliha said that the initiative has been welcomed as a meaningful gesture of humanity and cooperation at a time when flood-hit farming communities are striving to rebuild their livelihoods.

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