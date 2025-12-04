Assam Day observed with daylong programmes at Sukapha Coordination Kshetra in Khumtai

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The 798th Assam Day was celebrated on Wednesday with daylong programmes at the Sukapha Coordination Kshetra in Khumtai of Golaghat district. The event was organized by the Golaghat district committee of the BJP Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha with the cooperation of the Chinatoli Mandal. The day began with the lighting of lamps and floral tributes before the statue of Sukapha.

This was followed by drawing and essay competitions with the participation of several hundred students from the greater Khumtai area. Attending the Assam Day programme as a special guest, the State president of the BJP OBC Morcha, Subhash Dutta, offered floral tributes to the statue of Sukapha and paid homage.

In the afternoon, an open meeting was held on the occasion of Assam Day. The meeting was presided over by Kailash Bora, President of the Golaghat district committee of the BJP OBC Morcha, and was attended by several distinguished personalities. During the meeting, District Secretary Chandan Gogoi felicitated renowned vocalist Bipul Chetia Phukon with a gamocha, cheleng, felicitation letter, sapling, and other gifts.

After the welcome address by district president Kailash Bora, State President Subhash Dutta delivered an important speech highlighting the ideals of Chaolung Sukapha. The designated speaker of the meeting, Dr Prashanta Bora, Vice-Principal of Hemo Prova Borbora Girls’ College, also addressed the gathering and delivered an informative lecture on the life of Chaolung Sukapha for the benefit of students and the public.

