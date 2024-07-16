Assam: Dead Body Recovered From a Pond

Rangiya: In a tragic incident, a dead body was recovered from a pond in the middle of a field in the Rangiya region of the state.

The incident took place in Khairabari of Murara in Rangiya. The dead body of one Rajat Kalita was discovered in a pond located in the middle of an agricultural field. The small businessman had been reported missing since Monday, and it has been speculated that he may have slipped into the pond, leading to his death. There are allegations that a section of people in the region used a JCB to dig the pond in the field. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Kalita's untimely death.

Another dead body was recovered in Biswanath Chariali. The body was discovered by locals near the railway tracks at Petulibari no 2 in Biswanath Chariali. The deceased was later identified as Shiv Modi, aged 32 years. He belonged to the Japaubari village in Biswanath. It is reported that Shiv Modi had been missing since Monday night. Biswanath police have arrived at the scene. They also sent the body for post-mortem and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Previously, the dead body of a student was recovered in a semi-decomposed condition from the rented accommodation he was residing in. A student’s semi-decomposed body was recovered from a rented accommodation in Biswanath. According to sources, the body was found in a hanging condition in a room he was staying in located in the Bamgaon locality of Biswanath. The incident triggered a sensation in the locality. The student had been staying as a tenant for the past five years in the rented accommodation in Bamgaon, where the body was found. The locals had found a stench coming from the room and when the owner of the house opened the window to inspect the cause, he discovered the dead body hanging from the ceiling fan in the room.