Mangaldai branch of State Bank of India organizes awareness on digital fraud

MANGALDAI: In view of the increasing incidents of digital fraud, Mangaldai branch of State Bank of India on Friday organized a day-long awareness campaign on digital fraud. In the awareness meeting attended by a section of leading citizens and businessmen of Mangaldai town at the meeting hall of Mangaldai Chambers of Commerce, Chief Manager of SBI, Mangaldai branch Jaydeep Kar in his welcome speech spoke in details on the precautionary measures to be maintained by the customers while making digital transactions. Taking part in it as the resource person Abul Kalam Azad, an employee of the SBI in presence of Deputy Branch Manager Anindito Borah spoke on the precautionary measures to prevent digital fraud.

“The best way to ensure personal safety while making the digital transaction is not to make online friendship with unknown persons, not to disclose or share phone numbers and personal details on online platforms, not to click doubtful website, using strong password, installation of powerful anti virus softwares in mobile phone, personal computers or tablets,” Abul Kalam Azad said in his speech. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks by Surajit Deka, a senior staff of SBI, Mangaldai branch.

