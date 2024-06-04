Assam: Decomposed Body of Youth Found in Panigaon; Family Suspects Foul Play, Demands Investigation

JAMUGURIHAT: A decomposed body of a youth identified as Ritumani Nath, a helper of a mason and a resident of Panigaon, Samdhara under Jamuguri PS was recovered from his residence in a deplorable condition on Saturday. According to information, son of late Lokeswar Nath used to live with his mother in a hut at Panigaon. His mother had gone to Sivasagar to her daughter’s house for medical treatment a couple of days ago. He made frequent contacts with his old mother and married sister too. On the night of the incident too he contacted them. But his phone was found switched off after that night. The sister and the aged mother contacted the VDP president and asked him to make an enquiry of Ritumani Nath. But when the VDP president and some local residents reached the house, they found the body of Ritumani. They immediately informed Jamuguri police and the family members as well. Accordingly, a team of Jamuguri police reached the site and sent the body for autopsy. The family members alleged that it was not a natural death but murder. The family members demanded an inquiry leading to the death. Police investigation is on.

