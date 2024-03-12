Assam: Deer came from sixth edition of Kaziranga National Park rescued in Jamuguri

JAMUGURIHAT: A deer that came from the sixth edition of Kaziranga National Park was rescued from a house of a resident of Khalihamari under Jamuguri PS on Monday which shares boundary with the sixth edition of KNP. According to information, the deer that came from the KNP took shelter in a house of a local resident. Local people rescued the deer and informed the forest department. Later on, a team from the forest department reached the site and recovered the deer and released it at the sixth edition of KNP after primary medical treatment.

Also Read: Assam: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma lays foundation stones for 62 projects

Also Watch: