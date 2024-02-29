Assam: Dekasundar Village Prepares for Grand Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Bohagi Mela

JAMUGURIHAT: The people of Dekasundar are getting ready for the 50th Bohagi Mela, a yearly event that brings everyone together. This small village in the middle part of Jamugurihat is buzzing with excitement for the big party. The locals got together at an important spot in town to plan for the week of fun, which starts on April 15.
At the planning meeting, everyone was happy and eager. The organizing committee shared the full lineup for the 50th Bohagi Mela. A public meeting that will celebrate and remember the many years of this important festival will be one of the highlights.
One major part of this year's event will be traditional games. These almost-forgotten games will make a comeback. The organizers really want to keep these old games around for the young folks to learn about their history. The Bohagi Mela will feature everything from classic sports to games we used to play as kids.
But there's not just games. There will also be a lot of music, dance, and plays. These performances will show off the artistic skills of the people who live there. A unique meeting between daughter and son-in-law is in the works. This exciting moment speaks to our community's unique way of marking this special occasion.
The organizers want everyone to feel welcome and to have a good time. They believe that getting everyone involved is key. With a week filled with things to do, the 50th Bohagi Mela aims to bring everyone in the village closer together and create memories that will last.
The village brims with excitement. They're ready for a big event. Honoring the past, shaping the future. This isn't just any celebration. It's the fifty-year milestone of the Bohagi Mela. The achievement isn't limited to the village. It also reflects the strength of age-old customs and the sense of togetherness in Dekasundar village in Jamugurihat.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: