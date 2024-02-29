Manipur: Tribal MLAs Appeals Chief Minister for Urgent Appointment of Hills Minister to Address Departmental Void

IMPHAL: Ten tribal MLAs have reached out to Manipur's Chief Minister urgently. They need a new Tribal Affairs and Hills Minister ASAP. The department's been idle for too long. With a letter, they shared worries about the effects of the unfilled job. Their fear is that without a minister, the department can't do its job well.
That letter has signatures from ten MLAs. The list includes SS Olish from Chandel, Leishiyo Keishing from Phungyar, Ram Muivah from Ukhrul, Khashim Vashum from Chingai, J Kumo Sha from Karong, Losii Dikho from Mao, N Kayisii from Tadubi, Awangbow Newmai from Tamei, Janghemlung Panmei from Tamenglong, and Dinganglung Gangmei from Nungba. They highlighted how crucial this department is for the tribes and hills' growth and needs.
The MLAs mention the last 10 months without a Minister for Tribal Affairs and Hills. They say the department's basically nonfunctional now. The lawmakers argue that, given the current troubles, we need to address this immediately. Doing so could ensure a better future for these tribal and hill communities. They stress how this department's work is key to peace and overall growth in the state.
They also gave a spotlight to the regular people's struggles from the ongoing chaos. They tied the need for a new minister to urgently deal with these key issues. The tribal lawmakers repeated their call for the Chief Minister. They hope he'll think about choosing someone driven and competent to manage the Tribal Affairs and Hills Department. This could bring back its ability to effectively serve the public.
The MLAs are calling for urgent action. They want better governance and growth for tribal and hill groups. They stress the role of a working Tribal Affairs and Hills Department. It can help these groups move forward. The MLAs trust that the Chief Minister will take their plea seriously. They hope for a quick pick of a new leader. This person can guide the department. They can improve the way things are run, making a big difference, especially in Manipur's tribal and hill areas.
