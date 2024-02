Delhi Public School Dibrugarh witnessed a grand spectacle of creativity and innovation at its skill-based annual exhibition, “Umang - 2.0,” on Saturday. The event showcased the exceptional talents of students and captivated visitors with a myriad of awe-inspiring exhibits. The opening ceremony was graced by Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi as the chief guest.

