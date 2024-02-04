Assam: Doctor Subhra Jyoti Sandilya killed in road mishap in Udalguri district

TANGLA: In an unfortunate turn of events, a young physician Dr. Subhra Jyoti Sandilya (27) met a tragic death after the Hyundai Eon he was riding lost control and crashed in a tree near Kalikhola under Paneri PS in Udalguri district on Friday night. The doctor was immediately rushed to Dimakuchi FRU where he succumbed to his injuries. According to reports, the young medico, an alumni of Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh was serving his rural internship as medical officer in charge at Bamunjuli MPHC of Udalguri and hailed from Guwahati of Kamrup (M). His body was handed over to his family members after conducting post-mortem in Udalguri Civil Hospital on Saturday. The entire medical fraternity of Udalguri including Joint Director in charge, Udalguri , Dr. Ganesh Brahma; District Program Manager, Udalguri, Joydip Roy, BPM Udalguri, Raj Mushahary have mourned the untimely demise of the deceased and expressed condolence to the bereaved family members.

