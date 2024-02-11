Assam: Demow all set for Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2024

DEMOW: The Higher Secondary Final Examination 2024 will start from February 12 (Monday) all over the State. Preparation has been completed in Demow HS Final Exam examination centres. In Demow Higher Secondary School examination centre, a total of 294 students will appear in the HS Final Examination 2024 this year. Among 294 candidates, 169 students are from Arts Stream and 125 students from Science Stream. In Demow Higher Secondary School examination centre, the students of Demow Higher Secondary School, Demow Senior Secondary School (Earlier Demow Junior College) and Nemuguri Higher Secondary School will appear in the HS Final Examination this year 2024. In Demow College Examination centre a total of 423 candidates will appear in the HS Final Examination 2024 this year. In Demow College Examination centre, the students of Demow College, Athabari Higher Secondary School and Demow Science Academy will appear in the HS Final Examination 2024.

