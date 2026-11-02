Assam: Demow College to Host District-Level Chorus Competition on November 11

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the Demow Branch Sahitya Sabha and Akash Sub-Committee, a Sivasagar district-level chorus competition will be organised at the auditorium of Demow College on November 11, 2026.

As per the schedule, the programme will begin on the morning of November 11 with a cleanliness drive, followed by the flag hoisting by Arun Sarma, President of Demow Branch Sahitya Sabha.

Thereafter, the ceremonial lamp will be lit by Anu Goswami, Working President.

The competition will be inaugurated by Lukumoni Borah, Co-District Commissioner of Demow. The prize distribution ceremony will be held in the afternoon.

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