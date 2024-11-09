Assam: Three Books Released at Sootea Branch Assam Sahitya Sabha Event

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A total of three books were released in a meeting held at Sootea Natya Bhawana and convened by the Sootea branch of Assam Sahitya Sabha on Friday with historian Karunananda Hatibaruah in the chair. The meeting began with the illumination of a ceremonial lamp by Jagadish Talukdar, a retired teacher. Two books compiled by Dr Dilip Kumar Bhuyan, a retired professor of THB College and one written by Akan Prabha Bhuyan were unveiled in the meeting. Dr Bhuyan’s Puhar Khisar Hepah was unveiled by Ramen Bora, president of Sootea branch of Sahitya Sabha while Jibonor Chhandey Chandey Gitar Jhankar was released by Indra Prasad Saikia, eminent litterateur and former professor of THB College. Manumati Kurmi, secretary of Assam Lekhika Samaroh unveiled Jibonor Batot Mukuta Butoli authored by Akan Prabha Bhuyan, a veteran women writer. The meeting was attended by Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika, Shuvan Saikia, secretary of Biswanath Zila Sahitya Sabha among others.

