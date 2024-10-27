Assam: Demow Family Prepares 90,000 Clay Lamps for Diwali

A Correspondent

DEMOW: Hari Narayan Kumar's family from Demow Kushal Path has prepared 90,000 clay lamps for Diwali, which is just four days away. A member of Hari Narayan Kumar's family told this correspondent who paid them a visit on Saturday that they have been in this industry since their grandfather's time. He said people from Sivasagar and the surrounding areas of Demow buy the earthen lamps from them. According to him, the cost of the ingredients needed to create the earthen lamp has gone up from the previous year, but the price of the lamp has remained the same. He said the rain has created trouble this time in their business.

