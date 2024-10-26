Kabita Kabita Loga Gaan” Launched: Tanuja Chetia’s Soothing Assamese Melody Debuts at Guwahati Press Club

GUWAHATI: A refreshingly soft and soothing Assamese video song “Kabita Kabita Loga Gaan”, rendered by Tanuja Chetia and musically composed by Manash Hazarika, was released by eminent singer Manisha Hazarika at the Guwahati Press Club on Friday. “A sweet feeling of memory and longing is beautifully expressed by this song,” Manisha Hazarika said in her speech. Beautifully rendered by Tanuja Chetia, this truly refreshing, warm and soothing melody captures the essence of love and longing beautifully. It’s a refreshing change from the tired and monotonous music heard nowadays. For singer Tanuja Chetia, a noted fashion designer, Reiki Grand Master and Pranic Healer, the song is the manifestation of a long dream come true. The natural, pure beauty of her voice beautifully complements the gently sensitive music, scored by Manash Hazarika. The artistes featuring in the music video Meghranjani Medhi and Neil Das have acted adequately. The released function was also attended by music director Manash Hazarika, singer Saju, Reiki Grand Master and Pranic Healer Anju Gogoi, actress and Kathak dancer Meghranjani Medhi, actor Neil Das, winner of The Voice India Kids 2 show Manashi Sahariah, video director and editor Antareep Hazarika, cinematographer Sazzad Hussain, among others. The video release function was compered by Monmoromi Mahanta. The song is currently available on the YouTube channel, stated a press release.

