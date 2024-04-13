Assam: Demow gears up to celebrate Rongali Bihu

DEMOW: The people of Demow and its surrounding areas have geared up to celebrate Rongali Bihu. The air of Demow is reverberating with the sounds of the dhol, pepa and gagana, clubbed together with the sonorous sound of the cuckoo. With few hours left Rongali Bihu festivities to commence, people were seen thronging the markets in Demow to buy new clothes on Friday. Bihu dance, dhol badan workshops were organized in various places of Demow and its surrounding areas where children took part. Women are busy making til pitha, tel pitha, coconut ladoo and other delicious Bihu food items for Rongali Bihu. On Friday on the eve of Goru Bihu people bought essential commodities. The clothes shops, grocery shops, sweet shops in Demow were seen full of customers and the cars were parked near the NH-37 Road in Demow on Friday.

