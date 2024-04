PATHSALA: Cabinet Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass saved the lives of a youth after he met with an accident at Patacharkuchi in Bajali district. As per report, Dass was in a meeting near NH 27 at Patacharkuchi, where suddenly a youth met with an accident. Instead of calling an ambulance Dass picked up him from the spot in his vehicle and sent him to hospital for better treatment.

