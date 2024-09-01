Assam: Organizing Committee for Thowra Tea Estate Mukoli Karam Parbo 2024 Formed at Public Meeting

DEMOW: To organize Thowra Tea Estate Mukoli Karam Parbo 2024, a public meeting was organized in Thowra Tea Estate Labour Binudan Kendra. Deben Karuwa, teacher as well as former ATTSA leader presided over the meeting. Bishal Mudi, president of ATTSA, Thowra sub-branch spoke about the aims of the meeting. Biswanath Nag, secretary of ATTSA, Demow Branch, Luken Kol, Publicity Secretary along with other dignitaries were present as chief guests. In the public meeting, Deben Karuwa was selected as president, Dipak Tanti was selected as working president, Bishal Mudi was selected as chief secretary, Amit Tanti, and Rituraj Karmakar were selected as joint secretaries of the 51-member strong organizing committee for Third Annual Thowra Tea Estate Mukoli Karam 2024.

Also Read: Real Estate Regulatory Authority Assam Hosts Interactive Session on Real Estate Act Implementation at Tezpur Convention Centre

Also Watch: