Renowned Bollywood actor Padmini Kolhapuri expresses willingness to act in Bodo film

KOKRAJHAR: The 6th Bodo Film Award, 2024 under the aegis of Bodo Cine Artistes Association (BCAA) was held at Srimanta Sankardev International Kalaketra, Guwahati on Monday. The award presenting ceremony was sponsored by the BTC government.

Renowned Bollywood actor Padmini Kolhapuri who attended the Bodo Film Award presenting ceremony as chief guest said in her speech that she wanted to play a role in Bodo film. She called upon the BCAA to organize the Bodo Film Award programme in Mumbai in the days to come to foster beautiful Bodo culture to wider range. She also said getting an award was not an easy task and hard work is needed for artistes. She called upon the artistes who have not received award not to be disheartened but to work hard.

In his inaugural speech of award presenting ceremony, the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro said a state of the art Artistes’ Guest House for Rs. 1 crore and permanent office would be constructed in Kokrajhar and six cinema halls in BTC has been started. He said the government of BTC will extend all support to the Bodo Cine Artistes Association (BCCA). He also said the Bodo film started only after 80’s and the council government will ensure to boost the Bodo film industry. He thanked Bollywood actor Padmini Kalapuri for attending the programme of 6th Bodo Film Award programme organized by the BCCA at Srimanta Sankardev International Kalaketra in Guwahati today.

“Gaab Gwiywi Jaiklong, the Rainbow without a Colour”, received the “Tikendrajit Narzary (Jalakgo) Best Film Award”. The citation, memento and Rs. 1 lakh was given away by actor Padmini Kolhapuri while “Khanin Bodosa best Director award was given to Rajani Basumatary for her film “Gorai Pakhri”. The citation, memento and Rs. 1 lakh was given away by the president of ABSU Dipen Boro. There had also been awards for the best action film, comedian, fine art and music etc.

