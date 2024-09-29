Assam: Demow man Goutom Hira, gets ‘Best Tourist Guide’ Award

A Correspondent

DEMOW: Goutom Hira, son of Late Khagendra Nath Hira and Puhita Das, a retired headmistress who hails from Charagua Gaon near Demow received the “Best Tourist Guide in Assam”. Goutom Hira is a Sivasagar Tourist Guide. The honour was presented to Goutom Hira on the occasion of World Tourism Day 2024 and the programme was organized by Assam Tourism in collaboration with Bodoland Tourism and the Forest Department and was held at Bansbari, Manas National Park, Baksa on September 27. In the honour Goutom Hira received a phulam gamosa, a trophy, and a cash of Rs.10,000. Goutom Hira is the secretary of the Sivasagar Tourist Guide Association, Demow Correspondent of NK TV PLUS, and Assistant Secretary of Demow Press Club. The well- wishers congratulated Goutom Hira for his achievement. In the programme Minister for Tourism Jayanta Mallabaruah, BTC CEM Pramod Boro, ATDC Chairman Rituparna Barua along with other dignitaries were present.

