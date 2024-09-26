Assam: World Tourism Day 2024 to be observed at Manas National Park on September 27

KOKRAJHAR: The Department of Tourism, Government of Assam, in partnership with Bodoland Tourism, is set to host a grand celebration of World Tourism Day 2024 on September 27 at Bansbari, Manas National Park in Baksa district. This year’s celebration, themed “Tourism and Peace,” will feature a full day of activities aimed at promoting sustainable tourism and fostering peace in the region.

Minister of Tourism, PPHE, Jayanta MMallabaruah, will attend the event as the chief guest, while BTC Chief Pramod Boro will grace the celebration as the guest of honour.

The day will be kicked off with a cycle rally in the morning followed by a plantation drive at the Bansbari Guest House. Participants will then head to Mothanguri for an exciting rafting expedition along the picturesque Manas River. This will be succeeded by a workshop on the theme “Tourism and Peace,” where discussions will focus on the role of tourism in promoting peace and development in the Bodoland Territorial Region. This two-hour session will provide an opportunity for meaningful dialogue among industry leaders and key stakeholders.

The day will continue with the inauguration of the open session at 3 p.m., followed by a cultural evening starting at 4:30 p.m., showcasing the vibrant traditions and cultural diversity of Bodoland. This year’s celebration at Manas National Park aims to highlight the natural beauty and cultural richness of Bodoland while underscoring the power of tourism to foster peace, inclusivity, and sustainable growth.

