Demow violence turns fatal; armed assailant dies after police firing

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: An incident of assault followed by police firing was reported from Shantipur under Demow police station on Tuesday night, leaving one person dead and two others injured.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 9.05 pm when Martin Pandav of Bor Deorai, Shantipur, along with his wife Geeta Pandav, was allegedly attacked by Ranjit Pandav of the same locality. In the assault, Martin Pandav sustained injuries on his neck, while his wife suffered injuries on her thigh. Both were immediately shifted to Raisai Hospital, Demow, for medical treatment.

On receiving information, a police team from Demow police station rushed to the spot. The accused, Ranjit Pandav, was found in an extremely violent and aggressive condition, armed with a dao, and reportedly attempting to attack members of the public. Despite repeated efforts by the police to pacify and disarm him, the accused continued his aggressive behaviour.

At around 9.54 pm, when the accused allegedly charged towards the police party with the weapon, posing an imminent threat to police personnel and the public, LNK Rupam Barpatra of 3rd APBn fired two warning shots. As the accused continued to advance, controlled fire was opened aiming at the lower limb in self-defence to neutralize the threat. The accused sustained a gunshot injury to his leg and was rushed to Raisai Hospital, Demow, and later referred to Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, due to his critical condition.

Senior police officials, including the In-Charge Co-District Superintendent of Police, Demow, ASP (Crime) Sivasagar, ASP (Headquarters) Sivasagar, and other officers supervised the situation and medical treatment of the injured persons.

Later, hospital authorities at AMCH, Dibrugarh, informed that the accused, Ranjit Pandav, succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead by the attending doctors. Meanwhile, Martin Pandav is undergoing treatment at AMCH and is stated to be in critical condition, while his wife Geeta Pandav is reported to be out of danger.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar, informed that the situation in the area was normal and under constant watch. Further legal action is being taken as per law.

Also Read: MLA Sushanta Borgohain flags off BJP's wall painting campaign in Demow