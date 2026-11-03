Assam: Demow Press Club to Host 15th Sudhakantha Divas

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Demow Press Club, the 15th annual Sudhakantha Divas will be organised at the Demow Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building on November 4 and 5, 2026.

Rupjyoti Handique, president, and Mridul Buragohain, secretary of Demow Press Club, informed that an All Assam-based Bhupendra Sangeet competition will be organised on November 4. The competition will be held in two categories, with an entry fee of Rs 500 for each category.Interested participants will have to pay the entry fee online to the Demow Press Club bank account. For further queries, they can contact 9854066403, 9678813065 or 7896245414.

On November 5, a prize-money drawing competition will be organised in the afternoon. In the evening, earthen lamps will be lit in front of the portrait of Bharat Ratna Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika by invited dignitaries. A cultural programme will follow, after which the prize distribution ceremony will be held.

Winners of both competitions will receive cash prizes along with certificates.

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