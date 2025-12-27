Assam: Demow theatre body gets new Asom Drama Sanmillan committee

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the instruction of Sivasagar District Drama Sanmillan, the Asom Drama Sanmillan Demow branch was formed on Thursday at the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building, in a meeting presided by Sadananda Saikia, a senior citizen. Munin Borah, President of Sivasagar District Drama Sanmillan, along with several theatre workers of Demow were present in the meeting. Rupjyoti Handique was selected as President, Hindu Jyoti Gogoi as Working President, and Bidyasagar Chetia as Secretary of the 23-member Asom Drama Sanmillan, Demow branch.

