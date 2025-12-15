Gauhati University researcher completes PhD on ban theatre legacy

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: For the first time, a doctoral degree has been awarded on the history of Ban Theatre, Assam’s iconic cultural institution, marking a significant milestone in Assamese theatre studies. Jahnabi Madhukulya, a research scholar of the Department of History, Gauhati University, has completed her PhD on the topic ‘Ban Theatre in Assam,’ tracing the theatre’s journey from 1906 to 2006.

A resident of Haleswar, Tezpur, Jahnabi carried out extensive research on the 120-year-old legacy of Ban Theatre, documenting its historical, social, cultural, and artistic contributions over a century. Following the successful completion of her doctorate, she was felicitated at the Ban Theatre Library in Tezpur.

Ban Theatre President Bankim Sarma, in the presence of Vice-President Bhabananda Das and General Secretary Jitumoni Deva Choudhury, honoured the researcher with a traditional gamosa. Expressing pride, Sarma said that the entire Ban Theatre family felt honoured by this academic achievement, which helped place Ban Theatre’s rich heritage on a global scholarly platform.

He further stated that this research would open new avenues for national and international academic discourse and inspire future scholars to undertake studies on Assam’s cultural institutions. According to him, the thesis has illuminated Ban Theatre’s invaluable contribution to society and enriched its documented history.

Sharing her experience, researcher Jahnabi Madhukulya said that her thesis had been divided into five sections. Along with an introduction, it highlights ‘Socio-Political Reflections in Society’ and examines how theatre influenced public consciousness of different periods. Another key focus of the research is ‘Women in Theatre,’ a subject she said had not been previously studied in Assam. While women’s roles in plays have been researched earlier, this is the first comprehensive academic study on women’s participation and contribution to theatre, especially during a time when appearing on stage was considered socially challenging for women.

The research was conducted under the supervision of Dr Munin Saikia, research guide from Gauhati University and Head of the History Department at Bapuji College, Sarthebari. The thesis was reviewed by scholars including Prof AK Thakur of NEHU and Prof Sajal Nag, Dean of Royal Global University, who also served as the external examiner.

The research has received approval for publication and inclusion in Shodhganga, the national repository of Indian research theses. Jahnabi also acknowledged that while written records were available mainly from the 1970s onwards, earlier history was reconstructed through oral sources. She expressed gratitude to Ban Theatre President Bankim Sarma, Late Secretary Hemanta Kumar Baruah, Shantanu Baruah, Librarian Bhupen Baruah, and others for their valuable cooperation throughout the research.

