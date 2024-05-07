Assam Election: 104-Year-Old Woman Exemplifies Democratic Spirit by Casting Vote in Abhayapuri

GUWAHATI: A 104-year-old woman bravely voted today at a polling station in Abhayapuri, Barpeta. Haripriya Barua, the elderly voter, showed resilience and commitment to democracy by participating in the electoral process despite her age and vision problems.
She expressed her excitement about voting, saying, "I am so happy. I am 104 years old. My vision is not clear, I always stay at home."
Today was a special day for the elderly woman, as she rarely leaves her home. This outing filled her with excitement as she participated in the democratic process.
Despite her age and limited mobility, Haripriya Barua's determination to vote shows a strong commitment to democracy that spans generations.
Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing third phase polls of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a tense situation erupted in Assam's Mankachar falling under Dhubri parliamentary constituency as a scuffle reportedly broke out between two groups.
This volatile incident in the midst of the polling process reportedly unfolded at No 158 polling booth located in Mankachar's Kathalbari.
As per reports, the situation in the polling booth went in disarray after the voters formed queues to exercise their franchise.
Violent altercations ensued outside the polling booth after this chaotic incident reportedly took place.
According to the most recent polling data, during the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Assam had a voter turnout of 27.34 percent across its four constituencies by 11:30 am.
Among these, Kokrajhar had the highest turnout at 28.28 percent, followed by Dhubri at 27.77 percent. Barpeta came in third with 27.19 percent, while Guwahati had a slightly lower turnout at 26.25 percent.
These numbers show that voters are actively participating in the democratic process during this important phase of the elections.
In the election scenario, Kamrup Metropolitan stands out as an important constituency with a large number of voters. The constituency has a total of 1,055,684 eligible voters, representing a diverse range of demographics.
Out of these voters, 515,052 are male, 540,596 are female, and there are 36 individuals who identify as third gender. A notable aspect is the addition of 15,960 new voters aged between 18 to 19 years, indicating a growing participation of youth in the democratic process.
ALSO WATCH: