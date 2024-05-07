Assam Election: 104-Year-Old Woman Exemplifies Democratic Spirit by Casting Vote in Abhayapuri

GUWAHATI: A 104-year-old woman bravely voted today at a polling station in Abhayapuri, Barpeta. Haripriya Barua, the elderly voter, showed resilience and commitment to democracy by participating in the electoral process despite her age and vision problems.

She expressed her excitement about voting, saying, "I am so happy. I am 104 years old. My vision is not clear, I always stay at home."

Today was a special day for the elderly woman, as she rarely leaves her home. This outing filled her with excitement as she participated in the democratic process.