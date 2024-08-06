Assam: Devotees Worship Lord Shiva in the Holy Month of Shravan

Jamugurihat: The month of Shravan is considered to be the most holy among those Hindus who worship Lord Shiva. On every Monday of the month, devotees visit the temples of Lord Shiva and make offerings while praying to Him.

Lord Shiva devotees gathered on the banks of the Jiya Bharali river in Jamugurihat late on Sunday night. As part of their ritualistic observance on the third Monday of Shravan, a variety of activities were being carried out in the locality. These devotees, hailing from various places in and around Rangapara, came to worship Lord Shiva by collecting the river -water. In the morning, the devotees offer this water at the Shiva temple, believing that it purifies the society from evil and fulfils their deepest desires. A large number of devotees took part in this religious event organised at Jamugurihat

Similar celebrations took part in other parts of the state as well including the capital city of Guwahati. Meanwhile, a Bol Bom devotee reportedly drowned while collecting water at Kalidiya River where Asia’s second largest tree is located in Jalikhata Village under Bajali district. A huge crowd of Bol Bom devotees had gathered at the Kaldiya River near Kalibari Temple to collect water to perform the Puja on the second Monday of the auspicious Shravan month. The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Saurav Bhagawati, a resident of Tihu. He was the son of Sushil Bhagawati.

Recently Saurav recently got a job in the merchant Navy in America. He came to his home to apply visa and passport. After receiving information SDRF Jawan rushed to the spot and rescued the body.

Meanwhile, the family members and friends of the youth raised questions about the safety and security measures provided in the area. There were no protection and the place is 100 metres away from the temple. The people of the locality are running a Sivathan in the name of Sivathan Janaseva Ashram and every year Siva Chaturdashi is celebrated with various programmes in the area.