Assam: Dhakuakhana Town Kendriya Rongali Bihu Committee formed

LAKHIMPUR: Twenty-year old Dhakuakhana Town Kendriya Rongali Bihu Committee has geared up its preparation to celebrate the Rongali Bihu festival this year too like the past years to disseminate message of harmony and solidarity by showcasing the unique tradition related to the festival. In this connection a public meeting was held at Mohghuli Chapori on the bank of River Charikoriya on Wednesday under the aegis of the Bihu committee. The meeting was chaired by social worker Shobhan Baruah. In that meeting, the Dhakuakhana Town Kendriya Rongali Bihu Committee, 2024 was formed with Mridul Baruah as president, Dwipen Doley as executive president, Pankaj Hazarika as vice-president and Dipankar Dutta and Partha Dutta as joint secretaries.

