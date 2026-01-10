Assam: Dhanasiri Mela begins at Kamargaon in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Dhanasiri Mela began on Friday at Basapathar in Kamargaon under Bokakhat sub-division and will continue till January 12. The fair is being organized jointly by the Basapathar Livelihood Seeking Group and the Tai Ahom Students’ Association, Bokakhat sub-divisional committee, with the cooperation of the local residents of Basapathar.

As per the programme, the flag was hoisted in the morning by Organizing Committee President Heremb Barakiyal, President of the Basapathar Livelihood Seeking Group Deb Chandan Bora, and President of the Tai Ahom Students’ Association (Bokakhat sub-division) Bijoy Phukan.

Floral tributes were offered by retired teacher Suren Gogoi. A garland was placed on the portrait of popular singer Late Zubeen Garg by Krishna Baruah, Chief Organizing Secretary of the All Tai Ahom Students’ Association.

The trade fair was inaugurated by journalist Pradip Kumar Bora. On Saturday evening, the screening of Zubeen Garg’s film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ will be held.

