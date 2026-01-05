Laikhuta installed as Dhanasiri Mela preparations begin at Kamargaon

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: With the aim of showcasing Assam’s rich culture on the ‘global stage,’ the Dhanasiri Mela is being organized for the second consecutive year in connection with the upcoming Bhogali Bihu. The fair will be held from January 9 to January 12 at the Ishwarputra Zubeen Garg Coordination Ground in Bachapathar, Kamargaon, under Mahura mouza of Bokakhat sub-division, Golaghat district.

On Sunday, on the bank of the Dhanasiri river, the ceremonial laikhuta (traditional bamboo post marking the beginning of the fair) was installed with customary rituals at the Ishwarputra Zubeen Garg Coordination Ground by Purna Baruah, President of the Kamargaon Regional Xahitya Xabha.

As part of the event, a trade fair has been arranged to facilitate the marketing of locally-produced Assamese goods. In addition, with the objective of nurturing the intellectual and artistic talents of students, various competitions such as essay writing, drawing, and other events have also been organized.

