Assam: Dhekiajuli farmer dies after being pulled into threshing machine

A Correspondent

Dhekiajuli: A tragic mishap claimed the life of a local farmer at Kataluduba village under the Dhekiajuli Police Station in the Sonitpur district on Saturday night, sending shockwaves through the entire area.

The deceased has been identified as Rabiulla, who was engaged in threshing paddy at his residence using a modern threshing machine at around 8 pm on Saturday. While feeding the harvested crop into the machine, he reportedly lost control and was suddenly dragged into the moving mechanism, leading to severe and fatal injuries.

Family members and neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion. The victim was immediately pulled out of the machine with the help of locals, but by then he had already succumbed to his injuries.

On being informed, the Dhekiajuli Police reached the spot, took possession of the body during the night and later sent it for postmortem examination on Sunday morning as part of the legal formalities.

The sudden and untimely death has plunged the entire locality into deep mourning, with residents expressing sorrow and concern over the dangers of operating heavy agricultural machinery without adequate safety measures.

